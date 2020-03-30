Three days of thunderstorms, weather bureau warns

We can expect some stormy weather this week.

WE COULD be in for some stormy weather over the next three days, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

At the moment, there is a high pressure system near New Zealand, which is stretching a ridge to the north coast.

"A cold front is forecast to cross the south of the during Monday, with an associated low pressure trough pushing through to the northeast," BoM explains on its website.

"This front is expected to bring unsettled weather to much of the state, with potential for severe thunderstorms.

"Another high will move to the southern Tasman on Tuesday in the wake of the front.

"An upper level trough is expected to affect the west of the state from Wednesday bringing some unsettled weather which will extend to the remainder later in the week."

