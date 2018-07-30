Three-day hazard reduction to burn off 140 hectares

Fire crews are back in Burrum Heads to battle a blaze near the Burrum Coast National Park which first broke out on Saturday.

A HAZARD reduction burn is taking place at Bundjalung National Park over the next three days and is likely to generate a lot of smoke.

NSW National Parks & Wildlife Service (NPWS) is conducting a 140 hectare hazard reduction burn in Bundjalung NP (Evans Head Air Weapons Range).

The hazard reduction will take place along Gap Road between Quarry Trail and West Gate Road, and smoke will likely be visible to residents of Evans Head, Woodburn and Broadwater as well as travelers on the Pacific Highway.

NPWS advises that Gap Road will have traffic control in place, so that members of the public can still access Black Rocks Camping Area.

Helicopters will be utilised during the hazard reduction. It is estimated to take approximately three days.

A spokesman said a fire was currently burning and once that was complete, crews would move further into the middle of the park.