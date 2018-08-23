Three councils bring hay, water and hope to Narrabri

Richmond Valley, Kyogle and Lismore Councils took hay and water to drought affected Narrabri.

MICK reckons he will have to put his "old girl” down. He's running out of feed and will have to shoot the cow any day now.

Phil soothes his sheep as they run towards him, frantically looking for food every time he ventures into the dusty paddock. The thin stubble of dry grass is too sharp for them to eat and could splinter inside their stomachs, he said.

Narrabri farmer Phil Hitchenor hand feeds his sheep who are suffering in the drought. Susanna Freymark

Margaret and Graham have four days of feed left for their cows and don't know how they can nourish the skinny cows who are suckling calves. A dead cow lays in their near-empty dam. She was too weak to climb out, Margaret said.

These are real people from Narrabri, 465km from Casino. They are doing it tough in the worst drought the area has ever seen.

Wild pigs lay by the roadside as shooters try to limit their numbers. Everything is competing for food in this drought. Emus, kangaroos and birds scour the ground among the cattle. They're all hungry.

The six men who volunteered to take hay and water to farmers were called "angels” by Margaret. (see her letter below)

Richmond Valley Council staff Tony Simpson put his hand up to take hay to Narrabri farmers. Susanna Freymark

In a unique move, three councils united to take five trucks - some loaded with hay bales, others filled with water - to Narrabri properties, where tanks were empty and fields fallow because farmers couldn't plant seeds without rain.

The men who volunteered didn't want recognition, they said.

Staff from Richmond Valley, Kyogle and Lismore councils gave up their weekend to help the farmers.

HUGS ALL ROUND: Kyogle councillor Hayden Doolan with Margaret Slack-Smith at her dry farm 30km out of Narrabri. Susanna Freymark

Kyogle councillor Hayden Doolan joined Kyogle volunteer John Castledine, Kyogle Council staff Geoff Hill, Richmond Valley Council staff Tony Simpson, Noel Clark and Dave Attwell and Lismore City staff Peter Gray and Warwick Ross.

"I come off the land,” Tony said.

"You always help other Aussie battlers.”

THANKS FOR CARING: Families in Narrabri were given letters and cash from residents in Coraki, Kyogle and Casino. Children read letters written by St Mary's students . Susanna Freymark

RVC general manager Vaughan Macdonald liaised with Narrabri Council to source farmers most in need. Cr Doolan put a motion to Kyogle Council to join Richmond Valley. Lismore was quick to come on board.

The entire operation was put together within a week.

The hay on the Richmond Valley trucks was provided by beef producer John Fitzhenry.

Kyogle's John Castledine at the water truck at a Narrabri farm. Susanna Freymark

Kyogle Council's hay was donated by a farmer who wished to remain anonymous.

Dog food was donated by Riverina.

Letters to farmers with cash donations came from several communities after a call-out by the Richmond River Express Examiner.

Council staff load a hay bale on the trailer for a Narrabri resident. Susanna Freymark

Margaret Slack-Smith read out a letter given to her from Carol and Tony Tomek in Casino.

She was so touched by the words she cried.

Her thank you letter to all who helped was read out by Alan Jones on the radio.

Bill and Lyn Guest from Narrabri holding letters from Casino and Kyogle residents. Susanna Freymark

One Narrabri farmer said the government and banks needed to do more.

He was running out of money, he said.

The Federal Government announced this week they would give money to 36 councils in NSW to help with infrastructure such as water collection for farmers.

The government will also double the amount farmers can borrow in low-interest loans from $1 million to $2 million, which can be spent on fodder and water. The total amount available for loans in any one year will also be doubled from $250million to $500 million.

Unloading hay for drought affected farmers. Susanna Freymark

The latest announcement comes two weeks after Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced the Federal Government's $190 million relief package, which included extra payments as part of the Farm Household Allowance.

Letter from a farmer

YESTERDAY, we had some angels come to our place.

Instead of wings, they came laden with gifts, all donated from the wonderful people of the Richmond Valley in Northern NSW.

You see, we here at Narrabri (like most of NSW) are in the awful grip of a most horrendous drought. One which locals say is the worst on record, or at least in their memory.

For many months now, we have been struggling to keep our breeding cows alive and with the fast-diminishing supplies of hay and grain it has become increasingly difficult. When it is available, the prices are exorbitant and beyond many folks' budgets.

However yesterday our prayers were answered for the time being.

Not only were there 10 bales of hay, we had our almost-empty water tanks filled to the brim. People from the Richmond Valley sent gifts of grocery vouchers and cash with a variety of treats like nuts and sweets.

Especially wonderful were the sincere and loving letters which accompanied the gifts.

One ex-dairy farmer sympathised by saying how he spent 46years as such and "knows the struggle that drought causes” - left unsigned, he included money, hoping that "this will help a little”.

There were many words of encouragement, love and thoughtfulness. Hope for resilience, acceptance of the current circumstances and strong words of wisdom were sent sincerely by those generous folk. (Thank you councillor Hayden Doolan for the hugs when I cried!)

Such generosity is quite overwhelming.

In a time when there is great stress in the community, acts of kindness like this keep us sane. There are so many folk and organisations who need to be thanked - the Lions Club's Need for Feed program and all the organisers who keep that functioning, Hayden and his fellow councillors of the Richmond Valley who became proactive in a very short time and, most importantly, the ordinary folk like us who generously gave their spirit and hard-earned money.

A very heartfelt thanks to everyone who has helped to make our lives richer by such generous acts.

We will never forget what you have done for us.

Margaret Slack-Smith

Narrabri