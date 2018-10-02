Menu
The scene of a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Wickham St and Montpellier Road in Newstead. Picture: Mark Crantich
News

Horror day on Queensland roads

by Chris Clarke and staff writers
2nd Oct 2018 3:50 PM

THREE children have been taken to hospital in stable conditions following a two-vehicle crash in the inner city Brisbane suburb of Newstead.

Ambulances were called to the corner of Breakfast Creek and Montpellier Road at 1.53pm, after reports a Mini Cooper and a Nissan four-wheel-drive had collided.

The children were taken to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital for treatment.

The smashed up car at the intersection. Picture: Mark Crantich
Earlier today, one person was killed in a horror crash on the Warrego Highway intersection with Brimblecombe Rd about 9.15am. 

A family returning home from school holidays was left shattered by the multi-vehicle crash - a woman in critical condition was flown to Toowoomba for treatment and a man was flown to Brisbane. 

"The family that have been airlifted to hospital and unfortunately the deceased are from the same family," Acting Inspector Matt Howard told The Toowoomba Chronicle.

Two people were also injured in a crash on the same highway about 1pm. 

A grass fire is being blamed for the two-vehicle crash 20km west of Dalby. 

Two people were transported to Dalby Hospital in a stable condition, with minor injuries. 

On the Sunshine Coast, four cars collided in a midday crash that thankfully did not cause major injuries. 

One car flipped on its side during the crash. A woman was freed by emergency services. 

The dramatic day on Queensland roads comes after a teen driver lost his life overnight in a crash at Nanango. 

The 19-year-old man was killed when his car collided with a tree in a paddock next to the D'Aguilar Highway. 

crash editors picks queensland traffic

