GRANDI VOCI: Sabino Gaita, Mirko Provini and Evans Tonon are The Italian Tenors.
GRANDI VOCI: Sabino Gaita, Mirko Provini and Evans Tonon are The Italian Tenors.
Three charming Italian Tenors are coming

by Tricia Hamilton
28th Jul 2018 10:00 AM

LISMORE will come alive with the sensational sounds of the Italian Tenors when they arrive on the Northern Rivers.

The charming Italian trio - Sabino Gaita, Mirko Provini and Evans Tonon - will celebrate Italian life with a delightful mix of classical operatic songs and a touch of Italian pop.

Sabino Gaita was born in Milan, Italy, where he studied music at the local conservatory.

He is a tenor and a composer. He plays saxophone, clarinet and piano.

Mirko Provini was born in Cremenaga, Italy.

He studied music at Milan's conservatory besides holding a degree in sociology.

Evans Tonon was born in Turin, Italy.

He is a baritone and studied music in London and Rome. He has performed in several Italian opera houses.

Tonon said the tenors met when Sabino and Evans were performing in the same opera house together.

They discovered they had an appreciation for the same style of music and wanted to push the boundaries of traditional opera.

Meeting Mirko in 2012 rounded out their vocal strengths and the tenors have been performing together ever since.

"I love performing with the guys. They have become family - the good and the bad,” Tonon said.

"We love being together and argue when we are passionate about what we believe in.

"Then we all have a laugh about it, just like a family.”

Their thirst for life shines through their onstage performance and Tonon said they were much more than 'just three men singing'.

"Our show is very entertaining,” he said.

"We all have fun but there are times the lyrics are so strong, it takes over and I become completely focused in the moment.

"I've realised Australians have a great sense of fun so I'm really looking forward to our tour.”

The tenor said his favourite song was C'era Una Volta La Terra Mia (Once Upon A Time There Was My Land) because of its melancholy ties to an old western classic.

