Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have charged three people, including a 16-year-old girl, after a man was allegedly held against his will and seriously assaulted.
Police have charged three people, including a 16-year-old girl, after a man was allegedly held against his will and seriously assaulted. File
Crime

Three charged after man escapes campsite terror

11th Mar 2019 7:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people have been charged after a man was allegedly held against his will and seriously assaulted at Noosaville yesterday morning.

About 6.30am on March 10, a 19-year-old man presented to Noosa Hospital with injuries to his face, arms, legs and feet.

It will be alleged the man had been restrained at a campsite in bushland on Eenie Creek for two days where he was repeatedly assaulted.

Police will further allege the trio also threatened the man's life.

The man managed to escape about 5am and flagged down a member of the public after reaching the road where he was taken to hospital.

A 16-year-old girl has been charged with deprivation of liberty and assault occasioning bodily harm.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with deprivation of liberty and assault occasioning bodily harm while a 48-year-old man has been charged with deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug paraphernalia and possessing tainted property.

Both will appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court tomorrow.

assault occasioning bodily harm crime deprivation of liberty eenie creek noosa hospital noosaville queensland police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Couple may face 'forensic procedure' over child abuse claims

    premium_icon Couple may face 'forensic procedure' over child abuse claims

    Crime THE man and woman, who lived in East Lismore, have been charged with sexually assaulting a girl who was 13 at the time.

    World-wide fitness craze coming to Lismore

    premium_icon World-wide fitness craze coming to Lismore

    Business It's the world's fastest growing functional training network

    'Cuts need to be made': Ratepayer rages over $6.1m deficit

    premium_icon 'Cuts need to be made': Ratepayer rages over $6.1m deficit

    Council News "I want action and if it doesn't happen, I will make it happen”