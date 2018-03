There has been a three-car crash on the Bruxner Highway at Wollongbar.

There has been a three-car crash on the Bruxner Highway at Wollongbar. Marc Stapelberg

THREE cars have been involved in a crash on the Bruxner Highway at Wollongbar.

Fire & Rescue NSW are on scene at the incident at the intersection of Sneaths Road.

Police, RMS and ambulance are on the way to the crash.

A spokesperson from NSW Ambulance Media said injuries were minor, but traffic is affected in all directions.

Drivers are being asked to use caution in the area.

