Emergency services have been called to a crash on the Pacific Highway.
Three-car crash on Pacific Highway at Ballina

Alison Paterson
by
30th Apr 2018 12:37 PM

UPDATE 12:55pm A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed two cars were involved in a crash near Taramind Drive off-ramp at Ballina.

He said patients were assessed on scene.

"They were found to only have minor injuries and transport to hospital was not required," he said.

 

EMERGENCY vehicles are on scene at a multiple-vehicle crash on the Pacific Hwy at the Taramind Drive off-ramp at Ballina.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were currently on scene.

"We were called at 12.15pm and have tasked one paramedic unit to the crash." she said.

"At this stage is looks like minor injuries only and no-one is trapped."

Richmond Police District Inspector Nicole Bruce said this stage one southbound lane of the Pacific Hwy is closed.

She said police were on scene.

"We have been told there are minor injuries only at this stage," she said.

It is understood the crash involves at least two vehicles, possibly three.

More to come.

Lismore Northern Star

