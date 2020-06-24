Three car crash on Ballina Rd, Lismore

PARAMEDICS are in attendance at a three vehicle crash on the corner of Ballina Rd and Dibbs St.

Ambulance NSW confirmed they have been tasked to attend.

It is understood police and Fire and Rescue are also on their way to the incident on the Bruxner Highway (also known as Ballina Rd) at the busy intersection of Dibbs St.

Livetraffic reported at 3.32pm the incident was being attended by tow trucks, police and council staff.

Drivers are advised to take extra care and allow extra travel time when using these roads.

Earlier this afternoon there was a serious two vehicle crash in Coraki.

More to come.