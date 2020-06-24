Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PARAMEDICS are in attendance at a three vehicle crash on the corner of Ballina Rd and Dibbs St.
PARAMEDICS are in attendance at a three vehicle crash on the corner of Ballina Rd and Dibbs St.
Breaking

Three car crash on Ballina Rd, Lismore

Alison Paterson
24th Jun 2020 3:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are atteneding a three vehicle crash on Ballina Rd in East Lismore.

Ambulance NSW confirmed they have been tasked to attend.

It is understood police and Fire and Rescue are also on their way to the incident on the Bruxner Highway (also known as Ballina Rd) at the busy intersection of Dibbs St.

Livetraffic reported at 3.32pm the incident was being attended by tow trucks, police and council staff.

Drivers are advised to take extra care and allow extra travel time when using these roads.

Earlier this afternoon there was a serious two vehicle crash in Coraki.

More to come.

car crashes northern rivers breaking news
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Helicopter, ambulances at two-car crash

        premium_icon BREAKING: Helicopter, ambulances at two-car crash

        Breaking FOUR people are being transported to hospital, including a pregnant woman.

        • 24th Jun 2020 3:00 PM
        Popular Lismore pub gets ‘reinvented’

        premium_icon Popular Lismore pub gets ‘reinvented’

        News HOW the new owner of The Tatts Hotel is going to help Lismore’s music scene...

        Ballina man charged over alleged crime syndicate involvement

        premium_icon Ballina man charged over alleged crime syndicate involvement

        News HE WAS arrested as part of a massive police operation stopping a drug, firearm...

        • 24th Jun 2020 3:00 PM
        Last-ditch effort to prevent Alstonville subdivision

        premium_icon Last-ditch effort to prevent Alstonville subdivision

        News IT IS only a small subdivision, but it could have significant ramifications for...