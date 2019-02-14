Elderly man hospitalised after three car crash

A man has been transported to hospital after he drove his car into two other cars.

A man has been transported to hospital after he drove his car into two other cars. Trevor Veale

UPDATE 10.50am: AN ELDERLY male has been transported to hospital in a stable condition after a three vehicle crash on Summerland Way this morning.

A spokesman for Ambulance Media said they received the job at about 9.50am and responded with one ambulance which transported one patient - the elderly male, to Kyogle Memorial Hospital.

He said the elderly man was driving the car which collided with two other cars.

No other patients were assessed by ambulance.

It is unknown if the two vehicles were stationary.

Three car crash, oil on road

EMERGENCY services are attending a three vehicle crash in Kyogle on Summerland Way near Geneva St.

A spokeswoman for Transport Management Centre said they were alerted at about 10.20am.

"It looks like one car crossed on to other side of the road," she said.

Traffic is affected in both directions and there is oil and fluids on the road so firefighters are attending.

The spokeswoman said Council crews were also on the way.

She said to exercise caution and to allow extra travel time.