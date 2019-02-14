Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been transported to hospital after he drove his car into two other cars.
A man has been transported to hospital after he drove his car into two other cars. Trevor Veale
Breaking

Elderly man hospitalised after three car crash

JASMINE BURKE
by
12th Feb 2019 10:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 10.50am: AN ELDERLY male has been transported to hospital in a stable condition after a three vehicle crash on Summerland Way this morning.

A spokesman for Ambulance Media said they received the job at about 9.50am and responded with one ambulance which transported one patient - the elderly male, to Kyogle Memorial Hospital.

He said the elderly man was driving the car which collided with two other cars.

No other patients were assessed by ambulance.

It is unknown if the two vehicles were stationary.

Three car crash, oil on road

EMERGENCY services are attending a three vehicle crash in Kyogle on Summerland Way near Geneva St.

A spokeswoman for Transport Management Centre said they were alerted at about 10.20am.

"It looks like one car crossed on to other side of the road," she said.

Traffic is affected in both directions and there is oil and fluids on the road so firefighters are attending.

The spokeswoman said Council crews were also on the way.

She said to exercise caution and to allow extra travel time.

car crash northern rivers firefighters kyogle northern rivers crash
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Woman charged after backyard fire destroyed homes

    premium_icon Woman charged after backyard fire destroyed homes

    Breaking SHE allegedly left a fire unattended in her backyard before it spread into bushland.

    Pedestrian remains critical after crash on highway

    premium_icon Pedestrian remains critical after crash on highway

    News The highway was closed for some time after the incident

    18-year-old sentenced over drunken attack on teens

    premium_icon 18-year-old sentenced over drunken attack on teens

    Crime Assault could have led to a "lengthy period of time” behind bars

    Heroes praised for keeping Tabulam safe

    premium_icon Heroes praised for keeping Tabulam safe

    News FIREFIGHTERS joined other agencies to keep Tabulam safe