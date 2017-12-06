Menu
BREAKING: Three-car crash on Bruxner Highway

Emergency services at the scene of a crash on the Bruxner Highway.
Emergency services at the scene of a crash on the Bruxner Highway. Cathy Adams
Claudia Jambor
Cathy Adams
by and

A WOMAN in her 50s was transported to Lismore Base Hospital after a reported three-car crash this afternoon.

Ambulance media confirmed paramedics were called about 5.10pm to the Bruxner Highway westbound near Alphadale Rd.

Paramedics treated the woman at the scene for possible neck injuries before she was taken to hospital.

There are no reports at this stage of any other injuries.

Police Rescue and the Rural Fire Service are also on scene.

A contaflow is in place directing east and westbound traffic.

Traffic is heavy in the area and drivers can expect delays.
 

Lismore Northern Star
