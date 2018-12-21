Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRIPLE CRASH: Two ambulances are at the scene of a three car crash in Wollongbar on Friday morning.
TRIPLE CRASH: Two ambulances are at the scene of a three car crash in Wollongbar on Friday morning. Trevor Veale
News

Three-car crash at Wollongbar, woman rushed to hospital

Alison Paterson
by
21st Dec 2018 12:10 PM

EMERGENCY services have been called to a triple car crash where a woman has been injured.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said they were called to the three-car crash at the intersection of Lismore Rd and Rifle Range Rd at Wollongbar around 11.35am today.

"We have two units on scene," he said.

"One patient being attended to is a woman in her 90s who, while conscious and breathing, is complaining of chest and hip pain."

The woman has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

More to come.

ambulance nsw car crash mva wollongbar
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'What I did wasn't the smartest thing to do': Ballina man

    premium_icon 'What I did wasn't the smartest thing to do': Ballina man

    Crime THE 32-year-old told the court his actions were "stupid” and said he wanted to go to rehab.

    • 21st Dec 2018 12:00 PM
    Woman smashes windows at police station

    premium_icon Woman smashes windows at police station

    News Two people arrested over separate incidents

    • 21st Dec 2018 11:30 AM
    'Please help this beautiful family': Dad still critical

    'Please help this beautiful family': Dad still critical

    News Husband and father-of-two still critical after skateboard accident

    Telstra uncertainty delays new Lismore footpath

    premium_icon Telstra uncertainty delays new Lismore footpath

    Council News Council forced to delay $1.3 million NBN project

    • 21st Dec 2018 12:00 PM

    Local Partners