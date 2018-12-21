Three-car crash at Wollongbar, woman rushed to hospital

TRIPLE CRASH: Two ambulances are at the scene of a three car crash in Wollongbar on Friday morning.

EMERGENCY services have been called to a triple car crash where a woman has been injured.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said they were called to the three-car crash at the intersection of Lismore Rd and Rifle Range Rd at Wollongbar around 11.35am today.

"We have two units on scene," he said.

"One patient being attended to is a woman in her 90s who, while conscious and breathing, is complaining of chest and hip pain."

The woman has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

More to come.