Three Blue Ducks Team reopen former nightclub La La Land

Adam Drage, Chris Sorrell, Sam Reid getting the new Three Blue Ducks venue ready in place of La La Land at Byron Bay which will have a focus on sustainability and ethically produced food and will include craft beer, eclectic cocktails and a small food element. Marc Stapelberg

THE team behind Three Blue Ducks are launching their brand-new concept to their existing Ducks brand at the former Byron Bay nightclub La La Land.

Byron's newest bar at Lawson Street, Locura will be the fifth venue run by co-owners Darren Robertson, Mark LaBrooy, Jeff Bennett, Sam Reid and Chris Sorrell.

Locura translates to madness in Spanish, which the owners said was "appropriate for the takeover of the iconic La La land which has been transformed into the chicest new hotspot in town”.

The new venue is partly inspired by a trip to Mexico taken recently by the team and Chris said it was simple, minimal and elegant. .

Chris Sorrell said it's going to be a bar (cocktails, beer and wine) with small meals, with live music and DJ's.

"It's sort of like what La La was doing to some degree but more sophisticated,” he said.

"There will be a Latin-American inspiration behind some of the drinks and the food menu.

"We will be doing a whole lot of small plates - including some seafood, tostitos, tacos and salads.

"The food will be from 5-8.30pm then drinks until late.”

Boasting capacity for around 350 people, the watering hole will also be available for functions and events.

"We looked at the lease at the beginning of the year, it's been a bit of a process,” Chris said.

"We had to buy the business and then we got the keys to start work about five weeks ago.

"We've done a lot of cosmetic work to the place in that time.”

With a number of already vibrant and successful businesses in places including Sydney, Brisbane and now two in Byron Bay, the Three Blue Ducks team said they "like to be busy”.

Chris said the most fun part for him was opening new places, and the lead up - what you're going to do with the space.

Sam said he enjoys the creative process of bringing everything together and the camaraderie of figuring it all out.

"It's an exciting time, especially leading into summer.”