Three best and worst things about Byron Writers Fest

No Friend But the Mountains: Writing from Manus Prison, a talk with author Behrouz Boochani, translator of the book, Omid Tofighian, illustrator Alex Mankiewicz and chair Geordie Williamson.

No Friend But the Mountains: Writing from Manus Prison, a talk with author Behrouz Boochani, translator of the book, Omid Tofighian, illustrator Alex Mankiewicz and chair Geordie Williamson. Amber Gibson

RECORD crowds and sunny weather combined to make the Byron Writers Festival another huge success.

But before putting your pashmina and knitted bookmarks away for another year, here's the three best and worst things about the festival to mull (wine) over:

Best of Byron Writers Fest:

1: Best joke of the festival goes to Rev Tim Costello who, in accepting a glass of Stone and Wood beer onstage on Sunday, made the joke that he didn't drink (much) because he was a good Baptist, and that when he did drink, like all Baptists, at around 2am he turned wine back into water.

2: Best question of the festival was the young 20-something woman who, upon rising to her feet with the roving microphone at 2040 film director Damon Gameau's session, proceeded to sing a song with green, save the planet lyrics.

3: Best session, and perhaps the most packed, was for the live cross to Manus Island and the talk with journalist, author and refugee Berhouz Boochani. There wasn't a dry eye in the house when he answered a question about what he would do if he ever got out detention. He said all he wanted to do was "sleep” and live a "simple life”.

Worst of Writers Fest:

1: The grandstanding mike grabbers who, instead of asking a question of the well-credentialled authors, chose instead to make a self-serving statement about themselves.

2: The two out of five people who were cheerily directed to the grass parking area by volunteer at the festival and then walked straight past the bucket people asking for a donation for doing so.

3: The protesters who chose this peace-loving and happy-go-lucky festival as the place to make a point. Come on, really?