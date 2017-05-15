Three arrested over Paywave fraud charges of more than $700

THREE young people been charged over alleged Paywave fraud on the Northern Rivers, moving police to once again urge locals to be aware when using Paywave.

Police alleged that on May 10 a person has attended a store in Casino and made a purchase with his credit card.

He then accidentally left the card in the store, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

A short time later a 19-year-old Casino woman came into possession of the card and made one purchase.

An 18-year-old Casino woman also used the same card to make four purchases, snr const Henderson said.

A 23-year-old Casino man used the card eight times to make purchases.

The total amount of unauthorised purchases was $727.50.

The card theft was reported and an investigation lead to Casino police arresting and charging the 19-year-old with dishonestly obtain property by deception and the 18-year-old with larceny and four counts of dishonestly obtain property by deception.

The 23-year-old was charged with eight counts of dishonestly obtain property by deception and one count of drive whilst suspended, snr const Henderson said.

They will all appear in Casino Local Court in June.

If you do have your card lost or stolen it is quite important that you report it to your financial institution as soon as possible, snr const Henderson said.

This makes it impossible for the card to be used and makes it easier for police to catch them.