Three men are facing Casino court over supply charges.
Three arrested for ice supply after property raids

22nd Aug 2019 10:21 AM
THREE men have been arrested for supplying ice and cannabis in Casino and Bungawalbin.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said police from the Richmond Target Action Group will allege they executed search warrants at Casino and Bungawalbin addresses on Wednesday.

"Police seized 14 grams of methamphetamine, 109 grams of cannabis, a large sum of cash and a Taser at Casino,” Sen-Constable Henderson.

"At Bungawulbin they seized 1.1 kilos of cannabis, .55 grams of methamphetamine and 8 cannabis plants.

"As a result a 59-year-old Casino man has been charged with Supply Prohibited Drug (methamphetamine), Supply Prohibited Drug (Cannabis), Possess Prohibited Weapon and Deal With Proceeds of Crime.

"He has been bail refused to Casino Local Court today.

"A 34-year-old Casino man has been charged with Knowingly Take Part in Supply of a Prohibited Drug (methamphetamine) and Possess Prohibited Drug (methamphetamine).

"He was granted conditional bail and will appear in Casino Local Court next month.”

Meanwhile, a 59-year-old Bungawulbin man was charged with Supply Prohibited Drug (Cannabis), Cultivate Cannabis and Possess Prohibited Drug (methamphetamine),” Sen-Constable Henderson said.

"He will appear at Casino Local Court next month.”

Sen-Henderson urged people to contact police if they notice anything peculiar.

"If you are aware of anyone in our community dealing drugs, we want to hear from you,” he said.

"Call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or speak to your local police.”

