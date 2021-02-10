Man, 22, suffers chest, leg injuries in crash near Lismore

Paramedics are assessing two patients after a two-car crash at Richmond Hill this afternoon.

Paramedics are assessing two patients after a two-car crash at Richmond Hill this afternoon. Matt Deans

Update, 4pm: A 22-year-old man is still being assessed by paramedics after a two-car crash at Richmond Hill this afternoon.

A spokesman from NSW Ambulance Media said the man was initially trapped.

He has suffered chest and lower leg injuries.

"Paramedics are still determining where (which hospital) he will be transported to," the spokesman said.

"A second patient, a 48-year-old man, suffered chest pains and was taken to Lismore Base Hospital."

Original story: Emergency services have been called to a two-car crash on Boatharbour Rd at Richmond Hill, near Lismore.

The crash happened just before 3pm.

A spokesman from NSW Ambulance Media said one person was initially trapped.

"We now have one patient out (of the wreckage) and they are conscious, breathing and walking around," he said.

"Another person has an injury to their arm, but it is early days and the patients are still being assessed by paramedics."

Two ambulances are currently on scene and a third ambulance has been called.

Drivers are urged to take extra care if travelling in the area.