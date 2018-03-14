Threats to Lismore MP: 'I'm gonna retire you now'

Member for Lismore Thomas George was threatened in an online comment from a South Murwillubah man.

Member for Lismore Thomas George was threatened in an online comment from a South Murwillubah man. Cathy Adams

A MAN who drunkenly threatened Lismore MP Thomas George says he is "deeply remorseful" for his comments.

South Murwillumbah man Jamie Mark Bolton, 40, had been with charged with using carriage service to menace, harass or threaten Mr George in November last year.

Bolton, who is a Centrelink recipient and has been receiving ongoing cancer treatment, posted a comment to the National Party Lismore Pre-selection Community Facebook page about 8.17pm on Monday, November 20 last year, according to court documents.

"Thomas George I'm coming for you, you sack of useless s***," Bolton said in the post.

"You're a f***in disgrace, forget about your retirement, I'm gonna retire you now."

Mr George - a Nationals MP who has held the seat of Lismore since 1999 - felt the comments were "a deliberate threat on his life" which compelled him to install CCTV cameras at his home and office.

The NSW Police State Crime Command Counter-Terrorism and Special Dignitaries Protection Unit was granted a warrant to search Bolton's Tweed Valley Way home at Murwillumbah Local Court on December 13.

While at the home, officers found five grams of cannabis, and he was subsequently charged with possessing a prohibited drug.

Bolton lodged guilty pleas to both charges before Tweed Heads Local Court on January 22.

On Monday, Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy sentenced Bolton to 100 hours' community service for the threats and ordered him to pay a fine of $450 for the drugs, which were destroyed.

Bolton made "full admissions" to writing the comment, but said he was intoxicated at the time had intended the post for Tweed Shire Council general manager Troy Green.

According to court documents, Mr Bolton's family had been hit hard by the March 2017 floods and "suffered significant financial loss which he attributed to Mr Green".

Mr Bolton "vehemently denies any ill will toward the victim" but conceded the threat was "likely to cause the victim to fear for his personal harm" and was "deeply remorseful" for the impact this had on Mr George.

Personal references tendered to the court said Boltons had "struggled with the after-effects felt by many after the floods", while a man he helped during the floods said he was "kind-hearted".

Bolton's charge relating to the threat made against Mr George could have carried up to 12 months' imprisonment.