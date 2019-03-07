Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ballina Shire councillors have discussed plans for a skate park on the Alstonville Plateau.
Ballina Shire councillors have discussed plans for a skate park on the Alstonville Plateau. DAVID NIELSEN
Council News

'Threats, bullying': Skate park debate gets nasty

Liana Turner
by
7th Mar 2019 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COUNCILLORS have spoken of being threatened and bullied during the debate about plans for a skate park on the Alstonville plateau.

Ballina Shire councillor Jeff Johnson had put forward a motion to allow a development application for the Plateau Drive site to proceed.

Cr Johnson's motion called for this DA to include an "embellishment plan” for the site, which has been identified as a district park and for the council to receive a report on how these could be funded.

Cr Johnson, who acknowledged the debate had "polarised” the community, said there had been "quite a concerted email campaign” in which some residents claimed there had not been sufficient public consultation.

But he said this was not the case and that the issue had been dragging on for too long.

Cr Ben Smith spoke of "threats, bullying and harassment” he had received as a result of the debate.

"This has been personally, significantly, weighing on me the last 10 years,” he said.

"I didn't want to run for council last term because of this.

"At some point we have to have the courage to make a hard decision.”

Cr Smith said of some 10,000 square metres, the proposed skate park would consume just 700, leaving room for other community facilities.

Members of the public could be heard jeering as Cr Smith spoke.

Cr Sharon Cadwallader moved that they defer the decision until the council's March meeting, when a staff report is expected to be tabled.

Cr Sharon Parry said it was important not to conflate the issues of whether a skate park is built and whether it should be built on Plateau Drive.

"We don't want to wait another 70 years for it, but we do want to make the right decision,” she said.

Mayor David Wright supported the amendment to defer the decision, which was carried 6-3.

ballina shire council wollongbar alstonville skate park
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Car rolls over guard rail after Pacific Highway smash

    premium_icon Car rolls over guard rail after Pacific Highway smash

    News ONE lane of the highway is being affected after a crash north of Byron Bay this afternoon.

    • 7th Mar 2019 1:20 PM
    Mayor's wife, mother, friend will be sorely missed

    Mayor's wife, mother, friend will be sorely missed

    News Council extends love to Mayor's family after loss of wife

    • 7th Mar 2019 12:01 PM
    Who has the 'advantage' of being on top of the ballot paper?

    premium_icon Who has the 'advantage' of being on top of the ballot paper?

    News Official ballot paper draw took place today

    • 7th Mar 2019 12:30 PM
    50 cats that will steal your heart

    premium_icon 50 cats that will steal your heart

    Pets & Animals Did your kitty make it into the list of the cutest cats?