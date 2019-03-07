'Threats, bullying': Skate park debate gets nasty

Ballina Shire councillors have discussed plans for a skate park on the Alstonville Plateau.

COUNCILLORS have spoken of being threatened and bullied during the debate about plans for a skate park on the Alstonville plateau.

Ballina Shire councillor Jeff Johnson had put forward a motion to allow a development application for the Plateau Drive site to proceed.

Cr Johnson's motion called for this DA to include an "embellishment plan” for the site, which has been identified as a district park and for the council to receive a report on how these could be funded.

Cr Johnson, who acknowledged the debate had "polarised” the community, said there had been "quite a concerted email campaign” in which some residents claimed there had not been sufficient public consultation.

But he said this was not the case and that the issue had been dragging on for too long.

Cr Ben Smith spoke of "threats, bullying and harassment” he had received as a result of the debate.

"This has been personally, significantly, weighing on me the last 10 years,” he said.

"I didn't want to run for council last term because of this.

"At some point we have to have the courage to make a hard decision.”

Cr Smith said of some 10,000 square metres, the proposed skate park would consume just 700, leaving room for other community facilities.

Members of the public could be heard jeering as Cr Smith spoke.

Cr Sharon Cadwallader moved that they defer the decision until the council's March meeting, when a staff report is expected to be tabled.

Cr Sharon Parry said it was important not to conflate the issues of whether a skate park is built and whether it should be built on Plateau Drive.

"We don't want to wait another 70 years for it, but we do want to make the right decision,” she said.

Mayor David Wright supported the amendment to defer the decision, which was carried 6-3.