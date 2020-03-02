Menu
This photo of a platypus taken at a lagoon on Busbys Flat Rd. PIC: CONTRIBUTED
Threat to platypus habitat concerns residents

Susanna Freymark
2nd Mar 2020 12:27 PM
SEVERAL Busbys Flat residents, who asked not to be named, are concerned about development at a property on Busbys Flat Rd impacting on local platypus habitat.

A NSW Forestry Corporation spokeswoman confirmed that a neighbouring private property owner had operations on their property and has an access agreement to use the forest road.

“There is no sand mining in Royal Camp State Forest,” she said when questioned about the developer’s intentions.

Residents are concerned that the Gold Coast developer plans to build a causeway across the creek to access his property for sand mining.

The creek is a deep sandy waterway where platypus from a lagoon across the road access the waterways.

Busbys Flat Creek on Busbys Flat Rd. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
Busbys Flat Creek on Busbys Flat Rd. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

Residents have taken photos of platypus sitting on logs in the lagoon.

There was already concern about the amount of ash in the waterways since the Busbys Flat fire in October.

A causeway would impact the movements of the remaining platypus, one resident said.

There’s been enough wildlife killed already, he said.

The Department of Planning, Industry and Environment were contacted for comment but were unable to provide information until they had looked into the matter.

Attempts to locate the developer for comment were unsuccessful.

  • Anyone with information about Busbys Flat Creek, email rrexp@northernstar.com.au.
