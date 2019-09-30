Threat of jail, hefty fines won't stop protests: Activist

The proposed Right to Farm Bill will see a dramatic increase in fines and sentences to those caught unlawfully protesting on Inclosed land, including public places such as banks, state forests and mines. Pictured is about 40 animal rights activists protesting against greyhound racing at Lismore City Council's extraordinary meeting on Tuesday, January 9.

Claudia Jambor

AN ACTIVIST and law lecturer has slammed the new farm trespass Bill as disingenuous and a serious attack on people's rights to publicly protest.

Passed in the Lower House of Parliament on Wednesday, the Right to Farm Bill 2019 can punish trespassing and disruption on "inclosed lands" and comes with a drastic increase to fines from $5500 to $22,000 and sentences of up to three years' jail.

While the Bill is centred around stopping animal rights protests on farms, Southern Cross University's School of Law and Justice lecturer, Aidan Ricketts, said the wording and "buried threat to protest" within the bill meant it would further contract the public's right to protest on enclosed spaces such as schools, hospitals, state forests, mines or banks.

"Despite its name, the bill does not in any way limit itself to farms or private property," Mr Ricketts said.

"It leverages itself off the far more general inclosed lands protection act which can protect public or private land wherever it's fenced or surrounded by identifiable barriers.

"What we are looking at is a proposed law sending a chill-effect to frighten and intimidate people out of requesting their democratic rights and making victims out of those who have the courage to do so."

Labelling the Bill's increased penalties as "draconian", Mr Ricketts said while the Bill "probably wouldn't be stopped in Parliament", he believed it wouldn't stop protesting on the Northern Rivers.

He echoed Ballina Greens MP Tamara Smith's stance on the bill -- that the government was waging a war on animal welfare activists.

"What's a little unfortunate is that perhaps there has been some over-reach by vegan activists and there is some genuine sensitivity about the private property rights of farmers... what's a shame is that's being used by politicians at both federal and state levels to pass anti-protest laws of general application under the cloak of it being only about farms.," Mr Ricketts said.

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis supported the Bill, saying while lawful protest was part of Australians' democratic rights, home invasion and farm trespass was a criminal activity, not a protest.

"It puts farmers, their families and their workers at risk and the trespassers should be prosecuted," Mr Gulaptis.

"It's really quite sad to think that we have to protect our farmer's right to farm through legislation. Farmers produce the food and fibre that sustains human life.

"There are strict workplace health and safety laws and trespass onto any workplace jeopardises worker's safety.

"There is no need to endanger farmers or their families by trespassing on their farm in the dead of night and this type of activity should be considered a criminal act just as a home invasion is."

A response is expected from Janelle Saffin today.