THREAT: 'Let me go or this won't end well for you two'

CRIME: Two people from Queensland have been charged with separate crimes in Byron Bay. Trevor Veale

"YOU'D better let me go or this won't end well for you two."

This is the threat Byron Bay police allege a 35-year-old man made to them when they arrested him for trespass in the town around midnight on Monday February 26.

Tweed-Byron Chief Inspector Luke Arthurs said police were called at 11.30pm to a Byron Bay residence where a woman told them the man whom she did not know, was banging on the back door of the property.

"The man who is from Victoria Point in Queensland was spoken to by police and given a move on direction," he said.

"He then walked across the road and knocked on another door and when police attended, were told by male occupant, 'mate never seen him before in my life'."

Insp Arthurs said the man was then arrested him for trespass.

"He began to violently resist and there was a struggle with police," he said.

"The man was drug and alcohol affected then said, 'you'd better let me go or this wont end well for you two, fell to the ground and refused to move, so police had to pick him up and carry him to the police truck."

The man was taken to the Byron Bay police station and charged with trespass and other matters, bail refused.

He appeared in court at Tweed Heads on Tuesday, was convicted and fined.

Ecstasy charge

POLICE in Byron Bay allege a woman was carrying ecstasy in her handbag late on Sunday evening.

Tweed-Byron Chief Inspector Luke Arthurs said at 11.20pm on Sunday police patrolling the Main Beach carpark at Byron Bay stopped a vehicle and conducted a search of the 34-year-old woman's car.

Police said they located the alleged ecstasy tablets and the woman who is from New Farm in Brisbane was charged with possessing a prohibited drug.

She was bailed to appear before Byron local court on March 15.