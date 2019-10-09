Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ausgrid and the City of Canterbury Bankstown are to upgrade more than 5,000 streetlights to more efficient LED lamps.
Ausgrid and the City of Canterbury Bankstown are to upgrade more than 5,000 streetlights to more efficient LED lamps.
Council News

Thousands without power after mass outage

by Joseph Attanasio
9th Oct 2019 4:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THOUSANDS of people are without power this afternoon following a mass outage affecting Bondi, North Bondi and the surrounding suburbs.

It is estimated up to 2,800 people have been left in the dark after a fault in an underground power system occurred at 2.50pm this afternoon.

Thousands of people are without power this afternoon. Picture: Ausgrid
Thousands of people are without power this afternoon. Picture: Ausgrid

A spokeswoman from Ausgrid said safety crews are working quickly to safely restore power by 5pm this evening.

"We aren't sure at this time what has caused the outage but we think it may be an underground fault, it may be due to construction, someone may have cut an underground power line," she said.

Thousands of people are without power in Bondi and North Bondi.
Thousands of people are without power in Bondi and North Bondi.

"We are hoping to have all the power restored by 5pm this afternoon but that is subject to change."

It was initially reported over 10,000 people were without power but that number has since been downgraded. 

More Stories

Show More
electricity power loss power outage

Top Stories

    Woman flees raging fire with beloved horses in tow

    premium_icon Woman flees raging fire with beloved horses in tow

    News STRUGGLING to load her panicked horses into a float, Rappville resident Shirley Smith worked hard to save her beloved animals from a roaring bushfire.

    How historic pub was saved from bushfire... twice

    premium_icon How historic pub was saved from bushfire... twice

    News Emergency crews continue to battle the bushfire

    Houses exploding, nowhere to hide: Bushfire catastrophe

    Houses exploding, nowhere to hide: Bushfire catastrophe

    Opinion 'We saw fire everywhere.. Rappville has been destroyed'

    Bushfires join up to create 'mammoth task' for crews

    premium_icon Bushfires join up to create 'mammoth task' for crews

    News "We now have a line of fires from Drake to 20km west of Woodburn”