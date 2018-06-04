Thousands show the love for village festival

LOVE LENNOX: Airedale terrier Murphy licked the spoon clean at the peanut butter competition.

PARKING was at a premium at the Love Lennox festival on Saturday.

Thousands of locals mingled with visitors who flocked to the seaside community on a glorious winter's day.

Ballina St was closed to traffic as festival goers made the most of 90 stalls that lined both sides of the street with the best produce the region had to offer.

The dogs of Lennox were happy too with hundreds turning up for the Waggiest Tail and Peanut Butter licking events.

Northern Rivers Animal Services volunteer Helga Hawks and her Airedale terrier Murphy were keen festival goers.

"It's the best fun day for my dog with all his four legged friends,'' Ms Hawks said.

Organiser Lennox Head Chamber of Commerce President Zain Peart said up to 8000 people were expected at the event.

"This is the festival's sixth year,'' Mr Peart said. "It's a great opportunity to promote local businesses in the off-season.”

Bahn-mi stall owner Dan Stott said the event was a real boon for locals. Mr Stott is an owner of Lennox Head cafe - restaurant William St.

He used a cast iron smoker as an oven to keep the fresh Bahn-mi warm while he served hungry customers with the delicious smoked pulled pork, pickled carrot, cucumber, coriander, peanut nam jim, siracha and aioli rolls.

"It's a great little vibe going on,'' he said.

A large swell had attracted hundreds to the coastline to watch the large sets roll in, with cars and vans crammed into all the available spaces at the lookouts and surfing spots on the outskirts of town.

Mr Peart said the "surfers are here to surf” but he hoped they would come to the festival afterwards. "Unfortunately I can't surf today.”