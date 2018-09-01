Menu
Aki Kugawa with sister Hikiru Kugawa enjoy the 2018 Sample Food Festival
Thousands sample region's best eats and drinks

Francis Witsenhuysen
1st Sep 2018 4:21 PM
SAMPLE Food Festival in Bangalow was nothing short of a foodie's dream.

More than 16,000 visitors poured through the gates of the Bangalow Showgrounds to experience some of the best food the Northern Rivers had to offer.

Omnivores, vegetarians, vegans and pescetarians alike were spoilt for choice as 27 restaurants or food producers offered two tasting dishes, one for $5 and another one for $10, making the event one of the biggest tapas parties in the country.

The popular and unusual hickory bacon banana custard doughnut from Butcher Baker was high on Katelyn Kelly's bucket list of samples.

"I would describe it as wild,” the Chinderah local said.

"It's a very strange combo, but it works. It's very sweet and super nice ... I would recommend it.”

The stand-out festival favourites were Shoza Gyoza, Fishmongers, Dumpling Yum cha and the Stone and Wood tent with lengthy and steady lines into the afternoon.

Festival organiser Rose Taylor said the event was the perfect opportunity for local restaurants and producers to showcase to a far-reaching audience.

"We've had people come as far as New Zealand for this. It's been an amazingly successful day,” Ms Taylor said.

The event also offered extensive market stalls, workshops and competitions, including Cherry Bomb dessert by chef Michelle Wright from Bangalow Dining Room, and My Mayor Rules cook-off challenge.

bangalow bangalow showgrounds local restuarants sample food festival
Lismore Northern Star

    'Toxic' debate over closure of lake road

    Saving lives: Council staff roll up their sleeves

    101 years of 'resilient' Lismore Scouts

    One little duck went out one day... and got lost in Lismore

