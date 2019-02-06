Thousands robbed after fraudsters steal mobile numbers

SCAM ALTERT: Keep your mobile number safe and make sure your bank account stays untouched.

SCAM ALTERT: Keep your mobile number safe and make sure your bank account stays untouched. FILE

IF YOU thought covering the pad while entering your ATM pin number was overprotective, now the latest scam has prompted the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman (TIO) to warn Australians to keep their mobile numbers safe.

The TIO has warned that consumers are reporting having their bank accounts drained by fraudsters and their email inboxes accessed.

These issues were highlighted in the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman's Systemic Spotlight, 'Reducing fraudsters' theft of mobile numbers', a report published today.

The document reveals how fraudsters steal a consumer's mobile number by convincing the mobile service provider to switch the number to a new SIM card in the fraudster's possession (known as 'SIM swaps').

Once a fraudster has access to a consumer's mobile number, they can use it to access the consumer's bank account, emails, and other online accounts.

Ombudsman Judi Jones said fraudsters are developing new ways to collect personal information about a consumer.

"(They are) accessing social media profiles, posing as telemarketers, or sending deceptive emails,” she said.

"They use this information to impersonate consumers, deceive mobile service providers, and steal consumer's mobile numbers.”

"The Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman's Systemic Investigation Team noticed a trend of complaints in 2018 about mobile service providers who had a low bar for consumer identity verification.

"We have been working with these providers to address these problems and help prevent future complaints.”

How consumers can protect against the theft of their mobile numbers

The more publicly available your personal information is, the more susceptible you are to mobile number theft.

To protect yourself, the TIO suggests members of the public:

Don't respond to emails asking for your bank account details, phone number and personal details.

Don't respond to any caller who asks for access to your computer. Don't give them any passwords or other information. Hang up.

Don't click on links in emails or text messages saying you have won a prize or have a message, particularly if you don't know the sender.

Reduce disclosure of personal details such as full name, mobile number and full date of birth online on social media, online dating websites or blogs. If you must enter these details, ensure they are hidden from public view.

Lock your letterbox. Fraudsters can gain personal information about you by physically stealing your mail.

What should consumers do if their mobile number is stolen?

If you find your service is suddenly disconnected or receive notification about a SIM swap you didn't authorise, you may be a victim of mobile number theft. We suggest you:

Contact your bank or financial services provider immediately and explain that your mobile number has been taken. Ask them to check for any withdrawals or unusual transactions on your account.

Contact your mobile service provider and ask them to get your number back.

Contact IDCARE, Australia and New Zealand's national identity and cyber support service at www.idcare.org or via phone on 1300 432 273.

If fraud or theft has occurred, contact the police.

The Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman has also published a guidance note about how our office handles complaints about unauthorised SIM swaps.

For unresolved complaints about financial institutions, contact the Australian Financial Complaints Authority at www.afca.org.au or via phone 1800 931 678.

If you have a complaint about how your mobile service provider dealt with a SIM swap, contact the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman at www.tio.com.au or via phone on 1800 062 058.