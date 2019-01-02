PHOTOS: Thousands cool off at Tropical Fruits pool party

Tropical Fruits pool party 2019 provided some welcome down time for festival goers.

SCORCHING heat brought thousands of Tropical Fruits revellers to the Lismore pools Tuesday where the first day of the New Year kicked off in scantily clad outfits.

Despite many having little to no sleep, partygoers were in good spirits at the post-NYE cool down.

The pool party has become a popular part of the annual LGBTIQ event, now in its 30th year.

Tropical Fruits committee member Alison Corfield said they expected more than 2000 people at the pool party.

"The splash pool party is just a bit of down time before we go back to full recovery.

"It's an alcohol and drug free event and we ensure people are having fun safely.

"The whole festival has been amazing.

"People have come from everywhere and it's a really good vibe.

"This year's pool party was dedicated to our production manager who recently passed away, Tony."