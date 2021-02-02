34,000 phone intercepts recorded case against cocaine ring

A Tweed bartender has now pleaded guilty to all drug-related charges against her following a string of raids late last year.

Mikayla Noakes, 20, was among a group charged over the alleged supply of cocaine in Northern NSW and Southern Queensland in November.

According to court documents, police intercepted about 34,000 "phone activations" between various members of the group during the course of the Strike Force Caved investigation that led to their arrests.

Noakes was living with her surfer boyfriend, 22-year-old Tate Robinson, when police executed a search warrant on their home in Casuarina.

Mikayla Noakes (left) faces Tweed Heads Court facing drug charges. Pics Adam Head

Police will allege Jack Stuart Jones, 21, directed the activities of the group.

Tate Robinson, 22, Kai Buzic, 20, Jed Conroy, 21 and former Gold Coast Titans player Michael Gordon are also facing supply charges while Samuel Levi Collin Shaw is before the court in Queensland.

It is understood Noakes' co-accused have not yet entered any formal pleas.

Noakes was charged with cocaine possession after she was stopped near the Pacific Highway at Chinderah on the night of November 14 last year.

Her two drug supply charges relate to the sale of a small amount of cocaine on October 4 and November 14, although on the second occasion she was intercepted by police and they seized 0.78g of cocaine.

Ex NRL player Michael Gordon, is arrested at a home in Casuarina on drug supply charges. Source NSW Police

According to court documents, she had a further 4g secreted in her bra, which police did not discover at the time.

Noakes has been on strict bail to live with her grandparents in Tweed Heads South.

She is subject to a host of other bail conditions, including that she must not possess more than one mobile phone, cannot use any encrypted messaging service and cannot possess items associated with drug supply such as scales, plastic baggies or common cutting agents.

Her bail conditions also ban her from attending any location she knows to be, or suspects to be, occupied or frequented by "any drug dealer" and to not have contact with her co-accused, including her boyfriend.

Tate Robinson is among those facing drug supply charges.

Noakes, who has more than 12,000 Instagram followers, pleaded guilty to participating in a criminal group activity when she appeared before Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday.

She had earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of taking part in the supply of a prohibited drug and drug possession.

Noakes' solicitor, Tom Ivey, told the court a sentencing assessment report was "probably appropriate".

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy ordered Noakes to attend Community Corrections immediately for the preparation of the report, which will consider her suitability for serving a sentence other than prison.

She is expected to be sentenced on March 22.