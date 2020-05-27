Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
More than 8000 people have joined in on a viral internet Facebook trend dedicated to poking fun at Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.
More than 8000 people have joined in on a viral internet Facebook trend dedicated to poking fun at Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.
Technology

Thousands of memes mock popular premier

by Phoebe Loomes
27th May 2020 7:16 PM

Thousands of people have joined a new Facebook group dedicated to poking fun at Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

The popular Premier, who recently enjoyed a 75 per cent approval rating in a state News Poll, appears to have gathered a new audience through his coronavirus briefings.

The memes mock Mr Andrews' daily updates, where he often addresses his "fellow Victorians", telling them he'll "keep it brief".

The internet jokesters explained the Facebook group, which has 8854 fans, is solely dedicated to "pretending to be Daniel Andrews".

"It's funny, it's relevant, and it's what we all deserve," the group description explains.

Dan Andrews is off to see the Wizard.
Dan Andrews is off to see the Wizard.

Posts on the page include Mr Andrews' face superimposed in various scenes including the Great Barrier Reef, basketball courts, on album covers and in scenes from famous films. Many posts have received hundreds of likes in the space of a few hours.

The posts often imitate Mr Andrews saying, "My fellow Victorians, I will keep this brief …"

Many of the posts attract hundreds of likes and dozens of comments.
Many of the posts attract hundreds of likes and dozens of comments.

Mr Andrews' overwhelming popularity in an April News Poll was largely attributed to his hard and fast decision in March to close non essential businesses, following the recording of coronavirus cases in the state.

Modelling had predicted Victoria could see 36,000 deaths without any preventive measures being implemented.

One of the group's administrator's told Pedestrian he'd been approving 50 new members every 10 minutes after the group became wildly popular in April.

Victoria has recorded 1610 cases of coronavirus and five of those have died.

News.com.au has contacted the group's creator for more information.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Thousands of memes mock Premier

'Let me keep this b'.
'Let me keep this b'.
This image may have been altered.
This image may have been altered.
Some of the jokes are a bit cheesy.
Some of the jokes are a bit cheesy.
coronavirus daniel andrews editors picks health memes politics social media technology

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        14-year-old girl is only chance to save dad’s life

        premium_icon 14-year-old girl is only chance to save dad’s life

        News DESPITE only being a half match, bone marrow from his teenage daughter will offer a potential cure for a Coraki man.

        The $2.6m DA that divided Lennox Head

        premium_icon The $2.6m DA that divided Lennox Head

        News Councillors to vote on development that split the community

        New drive-through COVID-19 facility for Lismore

        premium_icon New drive-through COVID-19 facility for Lismore

        News DRIVE-through facilities provides QML Pathology the capability to process up to...

        Makeover for bridge beauty, highway to be fixed

        premium_icon Makeover for bridge beauty, highway to be fixed

        News ROAD closures for repair work that you need to know near Coraki and Mummulgum.