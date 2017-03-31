Thousands of homes without power across the region

A current map of power outages across the region.

WHAT WE KNOW

More than 3000 homes without power in Ballina Shire, Byron Shire and Lismore.

Hundreds more without power in Tweed Shire and rural areas of the Northern Rivers

Cape Byron recorded a 104kmh wind gust early this morning

Residents warned to secure loose items, move vehicles under cover or away from trees and keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines

THOUSANDS of homes have been left without power overnight as destructive winds of up to 100kmh continue to hammer the Northern Rivers.

More than 3000 homes in Suffolk Park, Mullumbimby, Ocean Shires, Alstonville and Bexhill are now powerless after huge wind gusts overnight damaged power lines across the region.

Essential Energy has reported 1100 homes are now powerless in Suffolk Park since 1.30am this morning; there are 1208 homes in Mullumbimby without power; 420 in Ocean Shires, 366 in Bexhill, and 223 in Alstonville.

Almost 1000 more homes in rural areas, including Whian Whian, Goonengerry, Wilsons Creek, Huonbrook, and Rappville, are also without power.

Most of the homes were cut off between 1am and 3am this morning as destructive winds started to strike the region from the south.

Wind gusts ratcheted up from about 50kmh at 10pm last night along the coast to about 90kmh by 1am, with a 104kmh gust recorded at Cape Byron at 4.30am.

The SES has reported that damaging winds from the northeast averaging 65kmh with gusts above 90kmh are likely along the coast north of Yamba, along with destructive southerly wind gusts above 125kmh.