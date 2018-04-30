Thousands of dollars stolen as scammers target the elderly

The public are warned not to share details on their iTunes gift cards.

The public are warned not to share details on their iTunes gift cards. contributed

POLICE are calling on residents and retailers to look out for older people making purchases of multiple iTunes cards as they could be victims of a scam.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said if someone you don't know asks you to buy iTunes cards in payment for a service, don't do it.

"We ask retail staff if an elderly or vulnerable customer asks to buy a large amount of iTunes cards, please consider asking them about their reasons,” he said.

"You may be stopping someone losing their life savings.”

He said on Friday an elderly man received a call from a person claiming to be from Telstra.

"The victim was asked to log onto his computer; when he did he saw a Telstra logo on the screen,” Sen Const Henderson said.

"He assumed the caller was legitimate and was asked to log into his online banking (where) the scammer claimed to have deposited $2000 into his account, then instructed the victim to go and purchase 20 iTunes cards worth $100 each.

"After buying the cards the victim told the scammer what the serial numbers were on the iTunes cards and the victim was told to not tell anyone.”

Sen Const Henderson said the scam worked as the scammer installed a program on the victim's computer which gave him full access.

"The scammer has then used software to duplicate the victim's bank account to make it look like he had deposited $2000,” he said.

"The scammer then gets the victim to buy $2000 worth of iTunes cards and is told to read the serial numbers to the scammer, who can then make purchases with his recently acquired funds.”

Sen Const Henderson called on people to look after senior members of the community who are often victims of iTunes scams.

"Please have a chat to your elderly friends, family members and neighbours about this scam,” he said.

"This is an old scam but people keep falling for it.

"Government agencies and legitimate businesses simply do not operate in this manner, so if anyone asks you to buy iTunes cards for them they are scamming you.”