Thousands of children at risk as frontline services decline

Alison Paterson
| 1st Jun 2017 9:36 AM
AT RISK: Too many children in Northern NSW are at risk with only 28% having received a face-to-face visit from a caseworker.
AT RISK: Too many children in Northern NSW are at risk with only 28% having received a face-to-face visit from a caseworker. Supplied

IT'S a numbers game with children at risk and it's one our community and our state government should be ashamed of.

In the latest data released by the New South Wales Department of Family and Community Services, 4442 vulnerable children in Northern NSW (which covers the areas of Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed) are at potential risk of harm, but shockingly, only 1250 or 28% have received a a face-to-face assessment from a caseworker.

On May 26, FACS revealed more children than ever before who are at risk of significant harm (ROSH) have received a face-to-face assessment from a FACS caseworker.

But just under three-quarters of this number are yet to receive a much-needed assessment.

This is despite the number of vacant child protection caseworker positions has shot up by 60 per cent in less than three months, while the demand for frontline services to assess children at risk continues to climb.

There were 127 vacant child case worker positions in the March 2017 quarter, according to the Community Services Caseworker Dashboard. In the December 2016 quarter it was 79.

This is despite 68 per cent of children reported to Community Services not receiving a face-to-face assessment from a caseworker.　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　

Shadow Minister for Family and Community Services Tania Mihailuk has called for the government to urgently fill the vacant caseworker positions.

However, FACS Secretary, Michael Coutts-Trotter said the situation has improved.

"We are now seeing one in three children at ROSH compared to one in five children just six years ago,” he said .

”We have worked tirelessly on recruiting caseworkers to our frontline and increasing the number of caseworkers who take calls on our helpline.”

He said targeted recruitment campaigns aligned with regional universities and the introduction of casework support workers are two key factors for the increase.

Mr Coutts-Trotter said FACS caseworkers are now working more intensively with families, particularly in the areas of child-centred practice and neglect.

In April, the NSW Government announced $90 million in funding for two evidence-based intensive intervention programs, aimed at keeping families together by addressing the causes of harm and trauma.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  children facs northern rivers health

