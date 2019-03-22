Thousands more will be coming to Splendour 2019

SPLENDOUR in the Grass will be increasing its capacity to 42,500 patrons this year.

This number means that 7500 more people will have access to the event compared to the 35,000 allowed until last year.

The increase is possible after the NSW Independent Planning Commission signed off on a $42-million development application by developer Billinudgel Property Pty Ltd for North Byron Parklands last week.

North Byron Parklands general manager, Mat Morris, said the business was getting ready to undertake a number of improvements ahead of Splendour In The Grass 2019, which is set to go ahead on July 19 to 21.

"We have an opportunity to increase patronage for that event to the next stage, which under this approval is 42,500 people," he said.

A spokeswoman for Splendour in the Grass confirmed the 2019 event will be organised around 42,500 as a maximum number of patrons.

Mr Morris said that required additional infrastructure to be complete prior to that date.

"We are required to upgrade the northern access road, which leads to Wooyung Road, and involved in that is also a T intersection at Wooyung Road," he said.

"We are also required to re-grade the current Gate A, which is off Jones Road, to improve access for buses, for our public transport system."

The executive said most of that work needs to be completed within North Byron Parkland, except for some work at Wooyung Rd, so the developer will approach Tweed Valley Council for the required permits.

"That work needs to commence fairly shorty, to ensure it's done so it's done for Splendour in July 2019."

Crowds at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on Day 3 of the gigantic festival. Marc Stapelberg

The tender to do the work is now out and Mr Morris was confident the work could be done within an eight to 10 week period.

"We are confidently we can get it done and we can get it appropriately signed off," he said.

Mr Morris said the wastewater from Splendour 2019 will be managed outside Byron and Tweed shires.

"None of our wastewater is going to Byron or Tweed sewerage treatment plants," he said.

"We have an arrangement with another sustainable wast water provider in South East Queensland where they use their wastewater as part of their soil conditioning treatment, and it's a licenced liquid waste facility.

"There won't be any load whatsoever on Byron Shire (regarding wastewater)."

Splendour in the Grass organisers were contacted for comment.