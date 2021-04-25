The Lismore Air Cadets 402 squadron at the ANZAC ceremony on Sunday.

More than 1000 Lismore residents paid their respects as they quietly attended the Anzac Day Dawn Service.

Hosted by the RSL Lismore Sub-Branch, the dawn service was a short but moving ceremony held ahead of the services at North Lismore and the main service at 9am.

In the crisp autumn air, past and present members of all the armed services, as well as emergency services, community groups, family and friends gathered at the cenotaph outside the Lismore Memorial Baths.

41st Battalion commander Lieutenant Colonel Susana Fernandez attended with senior officers.

Her battalion also provided the catafalque party under instruction from Cpl Paul Kohlhagen.

Lt Col Susana Fernandez with her senior staff at the Dawn Service in Lismore on ANZAC DAY 2021.

The soldiers from the 41RNSWR stood strong and silent as in the eerie dawn mist, bugler Glenn Keller sounded the last post.

The Lismore High choir performed Recessional, a poem by Sir Rudyard Kipling, and the Australian National Anthem, with their fine voices floating across the morning.

As Lismore Pipe Band piper Scott Cameron performed Dark Island, people representing service and community groups were invited to lay a wreath.

The ANZAC DAY Dawn Service in Lismore.

Attired in a traditional Maori feathered cloak, Sam Virtue sang the New Zealand Maori National Anthem, God Defend New Zealand, in traditional language and English.

After the ceremony, many made their way to the Lismore Workers Club for a complimentary hot breakfast for all past and current members of the Australian Defence Force.

Similar ceremonies were held across the Northern Rivers, including Ballina, Kyogle, Casino and Evans Head.

Originally published as Thousands meet to commemorate ANZAC DAY