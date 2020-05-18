Thousands lose power, cause being investigated

More than 2400 properties have lost power in the Suffolk Park area.

UPDATE: 3.50pm

A PATROL of power infrastructure is under way after thousands of properties in the Suffolk Park area lost power earlier this afternoon.

Essential Energy coastal operations manager Chris Maccoll said the unplanned outage began just after 2pm.

"Approximately 2500 Essential Energy customers in Suffolk Park and surrounding areas have been affected by an unplanned power outage," Mr Maccoll said.

"Network protection equipment automatically operated, isolating power supply supplying power to the area.

"Crews immediately responded and have commenced a patrol of the powerline and power poles to identify the fault."

Mr Maccoll said the estimated times of power restoration would be posted on Essential Energy's website once available or customers can call 13 20 80.

"Essential Energy thanks customers for their patience and advises to stay at least eight metres away from fallen or damaged powerlines and call Essential Energy on 13 20 80 to report," he said.

Initial report: 3pm

According to the Essential Energy website, 2456 properties are currently experiencing an unplanned outage.

It's understood the cause of the outage, which began shortly after 2pm, is currently unknown and workers are investigating.

Essential Energy has been approached for comment.