Thousands left without power after vegetation hits lines

Thousands of Northern Rivers residents were in the dark for several hours overnight.

Thousands of Northern Rivers residents were in the dark for several hours overnight. Trevor Veale

THOUSANDS of Northern Rivers residents were without power for several hours overnight.

An Essential Energy spokeswoman said 4179 customers were hit by the unplanned outage, which began about 9.15pm.

She said the outage was caused by vegetation "coming in contact with powerlines”, which affected the Ewingsdale Zone Substation.

This left homes without power in Byron Bay, Brunswick Heads, Tyagarah, Bangalow, Ewingsdale, Federal, Possum Creek, Coorabell, Myocum, McLeods Shoot, Ocean Shores, Skinners Shoot and surrounding areas, she said.

"Crews responded immediately, securing safety of the site and carrying out the necessary network repairs with power being restored to all customers by 11.33pm,” she said.

She said customers with any queries can contact Essential Energy on 13 20 80.