Thousands in damage to skatepark after 'bizarre' vandalism

VANDALISED: After finding the skate-park damaged by an anglegrinder, Lismore Council has temporarily closed the facility.

IT SHOULD be place where youngsters can ride their skateboards in line-skates.

But a mindless attack using a anglegrinder on a skatepark has now made the half-pipe non-compliant with safety standards, which will cost Council thousands to repair and will prevent a lot of kids enjoying their favourite pastime.

On Thursday Lismore City Council announced it had closed one of the half-pipes at the skatepark on Victoria St (behind Heritage Park) due to ongoing vandalism.

Civic Pride Coordinator Marcus Ellison said the vandalism was discovered on Wednesday at 3pm.

He said it would cost $2000 to repair the balustrade and Council is assessing the age and condition of the asset and if repair or decommissioning is warranted.

"Using an angle grinder to remove a balustrade is certainly one of the more bizarre things we have seen - but then again we have seen burnt and melted playgrounds at Heritage and Wade Parks in the last few years," he said.

"It's hard to know what goes through the minds of vandals when they are doing these things."

Mr Ellison said vandalism is a senseless act.

"It's such a shame, because simply by not having that one bar there it poses a real risk to young kids who are progressing as skaters and honing their skills on the half-pipe," hesaid.

"For young people not entirely confident in their skills that balustrade is very important, and we had to close the half-pipe for safety reasons."

Mr Ellison said the vandalism was also really disappointing.

"We are a Council that never has enough funds to provide all the community services we would like to, and we work really hard to provide our community with things like parks and skateparks for families and young people to enjoy," he said.

'We just wish the people who do these things would stop for just a moment and think about the impact of what they are doing."

Residents took to social media to vent their frustration.

Gerogie White - "It would be great to do a skate park make over. Bulldoze the lot and start again. The Nimbin skate park was well designed. Lismore deserves a skate park people want to use and take their kids to."

Mathew Cormick - "Its not the people that use the park that wreck it. Its the scum of Lismore that are constantly doing damage."

Hannah Wilson - "This desperately needs to be torn down and re-built .. the kids of Lismore don't have a lot to do, at least give them a decent skate park moulded from cement so its new, and it also reduces the vandalism concerns of the council."