Thousands flock to Mullumbimby Show for some family fun

Denny Crighton, Lenix McKenzie and Ella and Savannah Browning having fun at the Mullumbimby Show.

Denny Crighton, Lenix McKenzie and Ella and Savannah Browning having fun at the Mullumbimby Show. Aisling Brennan

WHETHER you're there to see the horses, go on the rides or buy a showbag, there's no doubt the 112th annual Mullumbimby Show is fun for everyone.

Thousands walked through the gates of the Mullumbimby Showgrounds on Saturday to enjoy the festivities of the annual agricultural show.

Kicking off with the infamous truck parade, everybody and their dog was there to check out what this year's show had to offer.

And they were not disappointed.

Despite the Saturday night fireworks display being cancelled due to the total fire ban, show organisers weren't letting anything ruin the fun.

With carnival rides, live music and animals galore, it's easy to see why this family-friendly weekend is one not to be missed.

Show president Mark Ward said his family's love for the show encouraged him to be a third generation show volunteer.

"My grandfather was involved in the show in the 1930s for 40-years, and my father was about the same time,” Mr Ward said.

"I'm just carrying the tradition.

"My brother and cousin runs the trots just like my uncle used to.”

Mr Ward said this year's show had attracted plenty of entrants for the horse and cattle competitions. .

Mullumbimby Show committee members Janelle Parrington, Sue Walker, Mark Ward and Janelle Stanford. Aisling Brennan

"Whether you like horses or not, they're a big attraction,” he said.

"The trots are big drawcard.

"Those trots are bigger than Brisbane and probably bigger than Sydney, they're the biggest on the east coast of NSW.

"I think at the Brisbane Ekka Show they had about 10 horses, we've got 50 horses here.

"Even cow entries are up. There were a lot who couldn't turn up because of the fires, so that's good that those numbers are still up.”

If you missed out on today's events, Show treasurer Sue Walker said there's still plenty of action planned for Sunday.

"We've got lots of stuff happening tomorrow,” she said.

"We've got horse events happening, which is unusual because they usually just happen on Saturday.

"We'll have more horse events and show jumping.

"There will be the farm yard and pet show, so kids can bring their pets and compete.

"We've got miniature goats this year for the first time and they'll be having their judging.”

Mr Ward thanked the volunteers for their tireless effort in bringing the show together.

"The show wouldn't happen with out the volunteers,” he said.

"There's so much that happens and it takes all year to organise just two days.

"Everyone gets together and works.”

Showgrounds open on Sunday, November 10 from 7am.

For more information, visit www.mullumbimbyshow.org.au.