Alstonville Aquatic Centre opened on the weekend after a huge refurbishment.
Thousands enjoy $14 million revamp of Ballina pools

Liana Turner
3rd Aug 2018 12:00 AM
BALLINA Shire Council has welcomed a huge influx of people for the opening days of their two newly refurbished swimming pools.

The Alstonville Aquatic Centre and Ballina Memorial Pool were officially unveiled on Saturday after huge redevelopments.

The $14 million project included FINA-compliant 50 metre heated pools, access ramps into the pools, a children's wet play area, solar panels, a new cafe and dining area and seating for 300 people.

The Ballina facility also boasts new bathroom, shower and change room facilities and transparent fencing overlooking the Richmond River.

Manager for community facilities Craig Brown said while staff at the turnstiles weren't keeping count, they believed thousands visited each of the pools over the two days.

"Because of the free entry there was no record taken through point-of-sale staff but there was an estimation of a couple of thousand a day through each facility,” Mr Brown said.

He said those who had visited the pools had enjoyed the heated pools and new facilities.

"Everyone there's really happy,” he said.

"People are loving it. They're fantastic facilities.”

He said seasonal passes had been selling well for both pools.

The two pools will now remain open throughout the summer and until May 31 next year.

For more information, visit ballina.nsw.gov.au.

