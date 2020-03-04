Thousands cured of hep C, but many more may need treatment

Thousands of Northern Rivers residents have been cured of hepatitis C, but thousands more may be living with the virus.

MORE than 2000 people on the Northern Rivers have been cured of hepatitis C in the past three years using a new range of antiviral medications – but an estimated 3000 others are still living with the disease.

This statistic has prompted Hepatitis NSW, Lismore Liver Clinic and Northern NSW Local Health District to launch a campaign named TEST CURE LIVE to reach those who could have contracted the virus, even if it was decades ago.

Krista Zohrab of the Lismore Liver Clinic said treatment is as simple as following a program of tablets for a few months.

“It is cheap, with few or no side-effects and 95 per cent successful,” she said.

She has urged anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to the virus to talk to their GP about having a blood test.

“There is no reason to live with hepatitis C,” she said.

Hepatitis C can be contracted through a blood transfusion, unsafe tattooing practices or from sharing a needle, even once.

Sometimes shame about this personal history can stop people from coming forward, Krista said.

“So, if you are not comfortable talking to your GP, please call Lismore Liver Clinic on 02 620 7539 and we can help organise testing and treatment anywhere in the Northern Rivers region.”



The virus can lie hidden for decades, a “silent” presence in the body.

If left untreated, it can cause symptoms such as fatigue, muscle aches, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhoea, a rash and itching.

Many people mistakenly attribute these symptoms to just getting older.

As the disease progresses, it can lead to scarring in the liver, cirrhosis, liver failure and cancer.

The antiviral tablets that have treated so many people successfully are available to everyone with a Medicare card through the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.

Those who have cleared the virus report feeling “transformed”, with their wellbeing, energy and mental clarity restored.

For more information, visit the Test Cure Live website testcurelive.com.au.