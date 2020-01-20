Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Federal Member for Richmond Justine Elliott announced the Ballina Rugby Clubhouse and the Byron Bay will receive thousands under the federal funding.
Federal Member for Richmond Justine Elliott announced the Ballina Rugby Clubhouse and the Byron Bay will receive thousands under the federal funding.
Sport

Thousands announced to boost local groups

Francis Witsenhuysen
20th Jan 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO longstanding Byron Bay and Ballina community groups are set to receive thousands of much needed funding under the Stronger Communities grant program.

Richmond MP Justine Elliot announced the Ballina Rugby Club will receive $10,000 to go towards the construction of disabled and parents’ facilities under the program.

The Ballina Rugby Clubhouse was established in 1984 and it was constructed with voluntary labour and local business support.

The club’s upgrades will ensure it remains a valuable community asset for years to come.

“I’m proud to support the Ballina Rugby Club and commend them on their initiative to convert existing facilities into disabled and parents’ facilities,” Ms Elliot said.

“Building a more accessible bathroom will enable people with disabilities to get more involved with the club.

“We’re so fortunate to have such active, committed and diverse community groups across our region and I look forward to continue working together to make our area an even better place to live.

“I’ll always fight to get our fair share from Canberra.

“This funding is part of the more than $2 billion that I’ve delivered for local roads, schools, health and community resources.”

Ms Elliot further announced $10,000 in funding for the Byron Bay Surf Life Saving Club to upgrade their amenities block under the program.

“This club, with over 800 members, does a fantastic and important job in keeping locals and visitors safe in and around the water,” she said.

ballina rugby clubhouse stronger communities program
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DIRE: Dry spell creates ‘ticking time bomb’ for fish kill

        premium_icon DIRE: Dry spell creates ‘ticking time bomb’ for fish kill

        News LOCAL veterinarian says the lack of rainfall has led to a build-up of toxic black ooze in drains in the Richmond River floodplain.

        ‘Alstonville still needs a bank’

        premium_icon ‘Alstonville still needs a bank’

        News IT’S been more than six weeks since the village’s last bank closed its doors, but...

        Man accused of shooting man with replica weapon

        premium_icon Man accused of shooting man with replica weapon

        News Lennox Head man accused of firing a replica AK47

        Level 2 water restrictions start today despite rainfall

        premium_icon Level 2 water restrictions start today despite rainfall

        News IT’S great to see the rain but councils are still urging residents to conserve...