Thorpie will go back in the water to mentor a young actor

Ian Thorpe is mentoring a young actor for a new film project. BRENDAN ESPOSITO

A BYRON SHIRE film producer has received funding from Screen Australia to develop his next feature film, Streamline, a drama centred on a 15-year old swimmer, with former Olympian Ian Thorpe enlisted to help with the project.

Screen Australia announced production funding for three feature films and one online project which will share in a total of $1.4 million.

Bangalow resident Blake Northfield, of Bronte Pictures, will co-produce the project with Nathan Walker. The pair are about to release their new war drama Scape and Evasion.

Streamline will tell the story of gifted teen swimmer Benjamin 'Boy' Lane, who is training for the Australian Olympic team when his preparation is derailed after his violent father returns from prison.

ON SET: From left, actors Hugh Sheridan and Josh McConville, producer Blake Northfield and director Storm Ashwood during the shooting of war drama Escape and Evasion. Dan Berghofer

To succeed in the pool, Boy must confront not only his father but also the darkest parts of himself.

The film will star Levi Miller (Jasper Jones) as Boy along with Jason Isaacs, and five-time Olympic gold medallist Ian Thorpe is on board to mentor Miller throughout production.

Northfield said the film will also allow SAE students to gain some industry experience.

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Levi Miller in a scene from the movie Red Dog: True Blue. Supplied by Roadshow Films.

"It's a pleasure to again partner with SAE in Byron Bay and Brisbane to offer work placement for their students, continuing with Bronte Pictures Student Pathway program," he said.

"It's something I'm quite proud of, as we are providing opportunities that students in regional Australia just don't normally get."

Streamline will be the first feature film from writer/director Tyson Johnston, who will draw on his own experience as a teenage competitive swimmer.

This project will be financed with support from Rebellion Studios and the Gold Coast Council.