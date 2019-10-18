Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ian Thorpe is mentoring a young actor for a new film project.
Ian Thorpe is mentoring a young actor for a new film project. BRENDAN ESPOSITO
Movies

Thorpie will go back in the water to mentor a young actor

Javier Encalada
by
18th Oct 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BYRON SHIRE film producer has received funding from Screen Australia to develop his next feature film, Streamline, a drama centred on a 15-year old swimmer, with former Olympian Ian Thorpe enlisted to help with the project.

Screen Australia announced production funding for three feature films and one online project which will share in a total of $1.4 million.

Bangalow resident Blake Northfield, of Bronte Pictures, will co-produce the project with Nathan Walker. The pair are about to release their new war drama Scape and Evasion.

Streamline will tell the story of gifted teen swimmer Benjamin 'Boy' Lane, who is training for the Australian Olympic team when his preparation is derailed after his violent father returns from prison.

 

ON SET: From left, actors Hugh Sheridan and Josh McConville, producer Blake Northfield and director Storm Ashwood during the shooting of war drama Escape and Evasion.
ON SET: From left, actors Hugh Sheridan and Josh McConville, producer Blake Northfield and director Storm Ashwood during the shooting of war drama Escape and Evasion. Dan Berghofer

To succeed in the pool, Boy must confront not only his father but also the darkest parts of himself.

The film will star Levi Miller (Jasper Jones) as Boy along with Jason Isaacs, and five-time Olympic gold medallist Ian Thorpe is on board to mentor Miller throughout production.

Northfield said the film will also allow SAE students to gain some industry experience.

 

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Levi Miller in a scene from the movie Red Dog: True Blue. Supplied by Roadshow Films.
FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Levi Miller in a scene from the movie Red Dog: True Blue. Supplied by Roadshow Films.

"It's a pleasure to again partner with SAE in Byron Bay and Brisbane to offer work placement for their students, continuing with Bronte Pictures Student Pathway program," he said.

"It's something I'm quite proud of, as we are providing opportunities that students in regional Australia just don't normally get."

Streamline will be the first feature film from writer/director Tyson Johnston, who will draw on his own experience as a teenage competitive swimmer.

This project will be financed with support from Rebellion Studios and the Gold Coast Council.

blake northfield bronte pictures ian thorpe screen australia streamline
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    How much will it cost to enrol in new Lismore school?

    premium_icon How much will it cost to enrol in new Lismore school?

    Education PLANS for a new school run by an onternationally renowned educator is about to open in Lismore.

    $500 reward for return of stolen caravan

    premium_icon $500 reward for return of stolen caravan

    News The van was stolen from a busy North Coast road

    WATCH: Connor meets the man who helped save his life

    premium_icon WATCH: Connor meets the man who helped save his life

    News A very special reunion at Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter

    SNEAK PEEK: Check out #25 on our list of top 50 sports stars

    SNEAK PEEK: Check out #25 on our list of top 50 sports stars

    News We reveal one of the top 50 sports stars from our region