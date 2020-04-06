Thor helps kids tackle COVID-19 anxiety with free meditations

Chris Hemsworth will be adding meditations to his health and fitness App, Centr, to help kids cope with COVID-19. Photo by Greg Funnell

THOR star Chris Hemsworth will be offering free meditations to help youngsters cope with feelings of “stress” and “anxiousness” during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The 36-year-old father of three who lives at Byron Bay will be releasing these child-specific narrations via his fitness app Centr.

He started using meditation to help his own children to focus while they are being homeschooled and swears by their effectiveness.

“If you find yourself in a situation like myself, like a lot of people, where you’re having to homeschool your kids and you’re failing miserably — cause it’s not an easy task, it’s a very, very difficult job, teaching, and I have a boundless, unlimited respect for teachers, globally, universally, and I thank them for that — if you are having this job, a friend of mine suggested doing these guided meditations with them,” he said in an Instagram video posted on Friday.

“And I thought, it’s not gonna work.

“My kids are allergic to sitting still.

“But to my surprise, they actually did.

“And it calmed them down.”

“Cause kids, you know, have anxiety and stress, all of that, like us, probably more so because they don’t understand it and it’s difficult for us to explain to them.

“But these guided meditations that my friend suggested doing actually was really beneficial.

“So, what we’re doing with centr.com is: I’m gonna narrate a few meditations, children-specific meditations — sleep visualisations, positive thoughts, that kind of thing — and you may get something from it.”

Chris launched the health and fitness website at the start of last year, which offers meal plans, daily workouts and meditations to the online community.