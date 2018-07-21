Thongs, tunes and portaloos: Ben & Liam's guide to Splendour

TRIPLE J breakfast radio hosts Ben and Liam are no longer the new kids at Splendour in the Grass.

Returning to host the youth broadcaster's afternoon coverage of the three-day festival, they are armed with some survival tips after learning some hard, or perhaps slippery lessons, last year.

"I brought a towel for the showers this year, but on the third year I've got to remember to bring the thongs for the showers," Ben said.

"It feels like the first year of high school versus the second year of high school. The first year everything is really big and scary and you don't know anyone. The second year is like 'OK I know where everything is now'."

Liam was actually in Byron for a day earlier this year, and he discovered you can't just come to see the festival site in the off-season.

"I was here in April and I swung past," he said.

"I did actually sneak past the North Byron Parklands and got kicked out very quickly because it's private property, which I didn't' realise. I thought it was a national park. The other day we had the groundskeeper on (the show) and as I was talking to him on the radio I realised 'You're the guy who kicked me out of the North Byron Parklands'.

"It feels so much smaller when there's nothing set up. It's a lovely part of the world that's for sure."

Ben added: "If it's good enough for the Hemsworths, then it's good enough for us".

Just rocked up @splendourinthegrass A post shared by Ben and Liam (@benandliam) on Jul 19, 2018 at 6:24pm PDT

The radio stars have to give themselves a bit more time when they're walking around the festival, with more listeners recognising them after more than a year on the airwaves. It's a chance to interact with their listener base, which has pushed them up in the radio ratings including an impressive fifth place in the competitive Sydney market, face-to-face.

"You reap the rewards of what you do all year when you come to Splendour," Ben said.

"I had a girl come up to me and she was like 'Oh my God I texted into the show last year'. We called her back to say thank you for the message and she remembered that and came to say hello. It's nice to see people who you talk to on the show.

"Radio is a one-on-one medium. For everyone who's listening it's a very personal because yo're in their car every single morning."

Tomorrow, Ben and Liam will host the most 'exclusive' party within Splendour.

"It's Ben and Liam's portaloo party. The reason why it's so exclusive is because two to three people max can fit in there at at time," Liam said.

Ben added: "There's going to be a VIP area in the back right. Only one person can fit in there. We're also thinking about making the toilet bowl where the punch goes to get a nice cup of punch."

And what are their top music picks for the rest of the weekend?

"Gang of Youths - they're my pick of the weekend," Liam said. "I'm very, very excited to see them. And there's a bit of a hot phrase around the North Byron Parklands at the moment: Kendrick Lamar. He is an artist at the top of his game at the moment."

Gang of Youths play the Amphitheatre today at 6.15pm. Kendrick Lamar closes the Amphitheatre tomorrow at 10.45pm.