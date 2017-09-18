Thistles sting Bluedogs for premier division win

ON THE BALL: The Lismore Thistles beat the Bangalow Bluedogs 1-0 in a ferocious match to take out the Women's Premier Division final match at Dunoon.

ON THE BALL: The Lismore Thistles beat the Bangalow Bluedogs 1-0 in a ferocious match to take out the Women's Premier Division final match at Dunoon. Alison Paterson

BEAUTIFUL passing, some very classy footwork and great deal of power and passion was on show as both teams put their heart, soul and very fibre of their being into the final game of the Women's Premier Division on Sunday.

Held at Dunoon in ideal conditions, the Lismore Thistles overcame the Bangalow Bluedogs 1-0 in game which featured blood, sweat and probably a few tears.

Each team played a strong offensive game with the line officials and goalkeepers kept busy, but the Thistles managed to play a robust defensive game to prevent the Bluedogs from scoring.

The Thistles sheer ferocity overcame a determined Bangalow who despite having several good opportunities for goal appeared to be unable to convert.

It was a very physical match with players going head-to-head in an effort to control the ball, the match and take out the trophy.

At the end of the match, the Lisa Casagrande Medallist was awarded to Keea Parrish of the Lismore Thistles who scored the only goal of the game just before half-time.

In Casagrande's absence, her father Primo presented the medal to Parrish.

Earlier at Dunoon in the Women's Division 2 final, the Lismore Workers Club went down to Mullumbimby Brunswick Valley, 3-2.

Grand Final Series, Women's Division 2 Player of the Match was awarded to Stephanie Foreman of MBVFC.

Lismore's captain Nadine Toniello congratulated MBVFC and thanked them for an excellent game.

Toniello said her her team played exceptionally well and overcame the dire predilections of many other teams about their chances of making the finals.

"We surprised a lot people by getting to the finals and I'm really proud of all the players,” she said.

Toniello was also one of Lismore's three pairs of mothers and daughters competed in the match.

Women's Football Results

Women's Premier Division- Lismore Thistles defeated Bangalow 1-0

Women's Division 2 - Mullumbimby Brunswick Valley defeated Lismore Workers 3-2

Women's Division 3 - Lennox Head defeated Bangalow 1-0

Women's Division 4 - South Lismore defeated Nimbin Headers 1-0

Women's Division 5 - Rovers defeated Italo Stars (in extra time) 1-0