Thistles sneaking into soccer semi-finals contention

LISMORE Thistles have climbed into the Football Far North Coast premier division's top five courtesy of a 4-0 win over Casino at Thistles Park.

Goals from Wil Parsons, Matt Parrish, Simon Hore-Thorburn and Jacob Speers secured the points for Thistles who jumped ahead of Bangalow on the league table.

Thistles coach Chris Hunt said his side was hitting form at the right time as the players stretched their unbeaten run to three-matches.

"It seems now we're getting some momentum back, scoring some goals and not conceding and getting some wins which is good,” Hunt said. "Our fate's in our hands. If we keep winning we'll squeeze into that five, so now we've just to focus on continuing winning games.”

Hunt was full of praise for his defence who kept their third clean-sheet in a row in Friday's match.

"If we don't concede goals we don't lose. We're not going into it with a defensive mindset, we're just giving ourselves every opportunity to win the games at the moment,” he said. "Full credit to all the guys who are defending and in goals as well. They're working hard, they're communicating. I think it all starts from those guys at the back.”

Freshly-crowned premiers Richmond Rovers were the only side in the competition's top five leading into this weekend to pick up three points, bagging a 3-1 win over Alstonville at Crawford Park on Friday night.

Golden boot leader Jonathan See, as well as Kurt and Jayden Walker, were on target for Rovers while Murray Towner scored what proved to be a consolation goal for Villa.

Byron Bay and South Lismore couldn't be split in the battle for second spot, playing out a nil-all draw at the Byron Recreation Grounds on Saturday afternoon.

Goonellabah's finals hopes received a boost courtesy of a 3-2 win over Bangalow at Jeff Schneider Field on Saturday, leaving the team just a point shy of the top five.