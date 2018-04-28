Thistles looking to build on Anzac Cup success

ON THE BALL: Thistles youngster Oscar Stahl gets the better of Bangalow midfielder Joel Rudgley in the Anzac Cup soccer final. Thistles won 3-0.

ON THE BALL: Thistles youngster Oscar Stahl gets the better of Bangalow midfielder Joel Rudgley in the Anzac Cup soccer final. Thistles won 3-0. Steve Mackney

ANZAC Cup champions Thistles will face an even tougher test than their final when they head to Byron Bay today to tackle the defending premiers in Far North Coast premier league soccer.

Thistles defeated Bangalow 3-0 in the cup final last weekend and their young team is showing plenty of early-season promise.

In other games, Alstonville hosts Casino at Crawford Park this afternoon and Lennox Head travels to Weston Park to take on Goonellabah tomorrow.

South Lismore, buoyed by consecutive wins to mark the club's return to the premier league, faced a tough assignment last night against Richmond Rovers.

Bangalow has the bye.

In the top women's division, there were two games last night - Goonellabah v Thistles and Bangalow v Byron Bay.

There are three games tomorrow - Ballina v Mullum-Brunswick Valley, Alstonville v Casino and Richmond Rovers v Lennox Head.

Ten thousand soccer balls have flooded Northern NSW ready for this weekend.

The balls are provided annually by Newcastle Permanent, Northern NSW Football's Community Football partner, to entry-level players aged seven and under.

The free balls complement the affordability of the game for new players, along with low registration fees and the NSW Government's Active Kids voucher introduced this year.