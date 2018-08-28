Thistles book a semi-finals soccer spot

Lismore Thistles Oscar Stahl tries to outpace seasoned Alstonville utility player Jacob Arthur in a premier league game earlier this season.

LISMORE Thistles have booked their spot in a second consecutive finals series following a 3-all draw against premiers Richmond Rovers at Nielson Park on Saturday afternoon.

It was the final round of the Far North Coast premier league men's soccer competition.

Thistles lead 3-2 from Matt Parrish, Max Hospers and Jye Wilson goals but were pegged back in dying moments by a Daniel Hindmarsh strike - Jaiden Walker and Jayden Scutt also found the target for Rovers.

Thistles head coach Chris Hunt said his side, who will face Bangalow in this weekend's elimination final, were bitterly disappointed not to have taken all three points.

"In all honesty the boys were really disappointed ... we made two costly errors that gave them two silly goals and looking at what we were playing for a win would've given us a home semi final,” Hunt said.

Hunt said despite the disappointment of Saturday's draw his side who beat Bangalow in the Anzac Cup final earlier in the year were full of confidence ahead of next weekend's elimination final.

"On the positive side we haven't lost in six weeks now, we've just got to make sure we're taking those chances now and to make sure we're winning games,” he said.

"We feel confident. I think the biggest positive for us this year is that we're not scared of anyone.

"We've shown that when we're at our best we can beat anyone, we just need to be sure we're concentrating and putting our chances away.”

Bangalow who will host Thistles in this weekend's elimination final climbed to fourth courtesy of a 2-0 away victory over Lennox Head on Friday night.

Josh Cole and Rory Devlin struck for the Bluedogs who are chasing a third successive grand final appearance.

A 2-all draw with Byron Bay at Crawford Park wasn't enough for Alstonville who finish in sixth position and just a point shy of a finals finish.

Joel Perkins and Harry Hampson were on target for Villa while Johnathan Pierce struck a double for Byron who finish second.

Byron's opposition in next weekend's qualifying final - South Lismore recorded a 3-0 victory over Casino at Nesbitt Park on Saturday thanks to goals from Jay Keevers and a Jack Baker double.