This woman is helping to change lives on the Northern Rivers

NORTHERN Rivers mental health and addiction treatment organisation, The Buttery, has appointed a new chief executive as its enters a new era in its 40-year history.

Leone Crayden has a long history as a "visionary leader" in mental health, community housing and homelessness, social welfare, and aged care in executive and front-line positions.

She holds a Masters of Business Administration, a Graduate Diploma of Social Science, a Graduate Certificate in Governance, and an Advanced Graduate Diploma in Community Sector Management and has completed Registered Nurse Training.

She holds and has held a number of executive board positions in the social welfare, health, mental health, homelessness and housing sectors.

In 2017-28, The Buttery served 1240 teenagers and adults through its residential and community-based programs.

Ms Crayden said she has long admired the work of The Buttery and brings to the position the lived experience of having a close family member with mental health issues.

"I look forward to advancing the life-changing work of The Buttery. It is an exciting time for The Buttery and the need for its programs has never been greater," she said.