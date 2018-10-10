Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Buttery has appointed a new CEO, Leone Crayden.
The Buttery has appointed a new CEO, Leone Crayden.
News

This woman is helping to change lives on the Northern Rivers

10th Oct 2018 9:00 AM

NORTHERN Rivers mental health and addiction treatment organisation, The Buttery, has appointed a new chief executive as its enters a new era in its 40-year history.

Leone Crayden has a long history as a "visionary leader" in mental health, community housing and homelessness, social welfare, and aged care in executive and front-line positions.

She holds a Masters of Business Administration, a Graduate Diploma of Social Science, a Graduate Certificate in Governance, and an Advanced Graduate Diploma in Community Sector Management and has completed Registered Nurse Training.

She holds and has held a number of executive board positions in the social welfare, health, mental health, homelessness and housing sectors.

In 2017-28, The Buttery served 1240 teenagers and adults through its residential and community-based programs.

Ms Crayden said she has long admired the work of The Buttery and brings to the position the lived experience of having a close family member with mental health issues.

"I look forward to advancing the life-changing work of The Buttery. It is an exciting time for The Buttery and the need for its programs has never been greater," she said.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Woman scales hospital scaffolding to 8th floor

    Woman scales hospital scaffolding to 8th floor

    News IT'S also alleged she kicked a nurse, punched a police officer and threatened to cut his throat, then said she would blow up the Lismore Police Station.

    Up to 30 local jobs lost as firm goes into administration

    premium_icon Up to 30 local jobs lost as firm goes into administration

    Business Some workers owed three weeks' wages in "disgraceful" situation

    Storms, more than 90mm of rain forecast

    Storms, more than 90mm of rain forecast

    Weather More rain is on the radar for the Northern Rivers

    Worker suspended after complaint about manager: Union

    Worker suspended after complaint about manager: Union

    News Union says hospital worker had lodged bullying complaint

    Local Partners