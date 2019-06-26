Menu
TRIBUTE: Becky Martin had this tattoo done as a tribute to her brother, Wayne, who died in a truck crash.
News

This woman became a truckie to live her brother's dream

Kate Dodd
by
26th Jun 2019 1:18 PM

A TATTOO isn't the only way Becky Martin has honoured her late brother Wayne.

She also became a truck driver to "finish my brother's dream and joy of driving".

"(Now I'm a truck driver) I can see why he loved it so much," she said.

"I can't see myself going back to an office job any time soon."

Becky Martin
Becky Martin

The 25-year-old, who lives in the Albury-Wodonga area, works for Hume's Transport driving a semi-trailer, doing interstate work between Melbourne and Sydney weekly.

"I've been driving for almost two years. I started in a heavy rigid and now I do have my B-double licence."

Becky shared her story with Big Rigs after we put out a call on our Facebook page asking for truckies to share the stories about their tattoos.

"The reason I got the tattoo done was 'cause I know how much Wayne loved trucks, especially the big ones, so I thought it would be a great symbol to remember him," she said.

"I got it done around five months or so after his tragic passing in 2016 (in a truck crash), a day I will remember for the rest of my life."

Truck photographer Mark McGahey was another reader who shared the story behind his tattoo.

"The 909 represents the first truck I learnt to drive 18-speed in and was the first truck I legally drove on-road in all combinations," Mark said about the artwork on his arm.

"Mountains in the background represent the sight I used to see when I used to go trucking with my old boy back home in New Zealand.

"The rest of the arm is all mechanical-based to support my love of cars and trucks."

Big Rigs

